Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Rises By 463.9%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, an increase of 463.9% from the June 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.99.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

