Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

