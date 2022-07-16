Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 80,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $7,963,000.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

