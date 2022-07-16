Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PUK opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $44.42.
Several brokerages have commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.44) to GBX 1,665 ($19.80) in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.68) to GBX 1,685 ($20.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,590 ($18.91) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,579.50.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
