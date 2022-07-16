Cwm LLC Purchases 669 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.25) to GBX 1,375 ($16.35) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.09) to GBX 1,687 ($20.06) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.68) to GBX 1,685 ($20.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,579.50.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

