Cwm LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 181.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

