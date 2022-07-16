Cwm LLC Acquires 262 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

