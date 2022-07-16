Cwm LLC Purchases 1,615 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Stellantis Stock Up 2.4 %

Stellantis Profile

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $12.09 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

