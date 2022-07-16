Cwm LLC Acquires 82 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,421,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 387,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,019,000 after buying an additional 106,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD opened at $177.68 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.01.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.63.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

