Cwm LLC Has $47,000 Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cwm LLC increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $12,350,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.57.

PVH Profile



PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

