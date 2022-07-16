iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.18

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.18 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 7428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
