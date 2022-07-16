iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.18

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.18 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 7428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,575 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.