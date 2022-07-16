BMO Capital Markets Cuts New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to C$2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.56.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $483.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

