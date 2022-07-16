Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $100.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.81.

Welltower Stock Up 1.4 %

WELL stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

