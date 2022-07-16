Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,002.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,002 ($11.92) and last traded at GBX 1,005.50 ($11.96), with a volume of 1034479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,041.50 ($12.39).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,645 ($19.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,480 ($17.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.46) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.84) to GBX 1,320 ($15.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,427.78 ($16.98).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 910.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.97.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.