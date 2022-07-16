Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($55.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.