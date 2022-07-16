TD Securities Trims New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price to $0.85

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $1.75 to $0.85 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.56.

New Gold Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $483.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

