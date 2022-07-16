New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.56.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $483.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 2,859,764 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

