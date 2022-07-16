Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $149.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

