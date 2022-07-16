Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.53.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. Avantor has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

