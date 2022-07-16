American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $11.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

