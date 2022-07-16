BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $725.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $600.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $621.75 and a 200-day moving average of $712.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

