Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Boxed Stock Performance

BOXD opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Boxed has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Insider Activity at Boxed

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Pearson acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at $926,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Liu acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 520,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,648.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $252,500.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,150,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,431,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Stories

