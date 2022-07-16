Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after acquiring an additional 133,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,577,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.



