Morgan Stanley Trims Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BKR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.