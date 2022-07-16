Barclays Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $49.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.