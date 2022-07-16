Barclays Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $49.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

