Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vontier by 661.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

