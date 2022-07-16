US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 512.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 426,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in US Ecology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 53,704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in US Ecology by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000.

US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $48.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

