Cwm LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

EWBC opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.