Cwm LLC Sells 13,974 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Park National by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Park National by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of PRK opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. Analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

