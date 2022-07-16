Cwm LLC Sells 13,974 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth $328,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Up 2.8 %

PRK opened at $120.43 on Friday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.54. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Park National Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.