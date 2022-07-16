Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Adient stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Adient by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

