American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after acquiring an additional 193,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

