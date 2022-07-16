Truist Financial Increases agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $33.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

agilon health stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.82. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $240,285.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,676,165. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in agilon health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

