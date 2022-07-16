AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $129.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AGCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.99.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

