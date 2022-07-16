Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE TREC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
