Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.81%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 138.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.