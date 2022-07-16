Barclays Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.50

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from €4.60 ($4.60) to €4.50 ($4.50) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.80) to €5.20 ($5.20) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.10) to €3.50 ($3.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.80) to €4.68 ($4.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 53,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

