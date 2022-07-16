Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $630.00 at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $675.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $538.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

