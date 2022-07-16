National Bank Financial Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.99.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

