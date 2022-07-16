Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.50

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.50 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 6765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

