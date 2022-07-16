Capital Power Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.40.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$46.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$46.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 89.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.95.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.