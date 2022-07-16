SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.20

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.20 and last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 86587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.