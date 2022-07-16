Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as high as C$46.60 and last traded at C$46.14, with a volume of 16507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.33.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840.

Capital Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.2361405 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

