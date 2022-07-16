Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.75.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
