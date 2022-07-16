Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.96

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 10470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Cuts Dividend

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $69,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

