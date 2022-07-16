Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $244.54 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.68.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.