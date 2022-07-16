State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of STT opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. State Street has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street by 106.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.