Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

SRE stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

