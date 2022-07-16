Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 21,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 124,424 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.