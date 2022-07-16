Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $349,835.20 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $349,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,436,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $13,954.36.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -232.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Semrush in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

